Mae Laverne Davis Leners, 88, passed peacefully May 9, 2019 in Shenandoah, Texas.

Mrs. Leners was born on August 21, 1930 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Ivy Mae and Huey Wayland Davis. She attended Baylor University receiving her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology with a double minor in Chemistry and Biology in a remarkable 3 years. She married Joseph Donald Leners of Emmetsburg, Iowa on September 17, 1955 in Houston, Texas. Together, they raised three children, Thomas Joseph, Kathryn Kay, and Donald Michael Leners.

In addition to playing the piano and gardening, Mae enjoyed crochet and needle work, much of which she donated to her home parish, St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Leners, and her son, Thomas J. Leners.

Mrs. Leners is survived by her daughter; Kathryn Johnson and husband, Mitch; her son, Donald M. Leners and wife, Heather; her grandchildren, Amy Trammell and husband, Kevin; Michael Leners; Mark Leners; Brittany Leners-Ogg and husband, Chris; Joseph M. Leners; Emily Johnson; Carol Johnson; Sarah Johnson; Miranda Leners; Hayden Leners; Gracie Johnson; Savannah Leners; Vivianne Leners; Wyatt Leners; Annabelle Leners; and Evangeline Leners; and her great-grandchildren, Owen Trammell; Lucas Trammell; and Charlotte Trammell.

Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21st, at St. Mary's Catholic Church (8185 County Road 205, Plantersville, Texas.) A Visitation and Rosary will begin at 9:30 am with the funeral service to start at 10:30 am. The burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family may be left at www.shmfh.com.