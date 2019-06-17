Mandy Nelson Cannon passed away on June 13 th 2019, at HCA Conroe Hospital in Conroe Texas. She was born February 5, 1963 in Conroe Texas to Jack and Joann Nelson.

Mandy grew up in Willis Texas where she graduated from Willis High School in 1981. After high school, she went to work for Montgomery County Appraisal District for 10 years. She then worked for Tom Cox Homes for 11 years, worked with DC Designs for 4 years and finished up her career as a bookkeeper for Bridgewood Farms in August 2018.

Mandy's other occupation, the one she loved the most, was that as a caregiver, anyone needing a helping hand, to sit in the hospital night after night or just to sit and to listen, she was always there and willing.

Mandy married Michael on April 13th 1990 in Las Vegas Nevada. They were happily married for 29 years. She enjoyed spending time with her large family, hosting and cooking for the Christmas family reunion, traveling, bowling, and helping family and friends.

Mandy is survived by husband Michael and son Ty, her sister Jackie Lechinger, niece Miranda and husband Darin Wisnieski, niece Tiffany Lechinger, niece Jessica and husband Jacob Lewis, Father and Mother in Law Sonny and Bert Prater, brother in Law John Prater, nieces Kayla Prater and Linzy Prater, Sister in Law Johnna Baxley and husband Chuck, niece Sonny Prater and nephew Kevin Kulow, brother in law Kevin Prater and wife Jackie, nephews Jarrod Prater and Brandon Prater, Uncle Don Gunter and Aunt Betty Long. Many other cousins, great nieces and nephews.

Mandy was preceded in death by her parents Jack and JoAnn Nelson, Brother Steve Nelson, Brother in law Charlie Lechinger, Uncle Jack Long, Uncle Bill and Aunt Cecilia Gunter, and Aunt Juanita Gunter.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.