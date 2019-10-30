Margaret Ann Lamons was a unique blend of country simplicity and big city sparkle. The oldest of six children, she was more than a big sister, she was the one they looked up to and leaned on in times of trouble and hardship.

Born in Beaumont in 1943 and raised in the little town of Buna, Texas, Margaret had the ability to bring a smile to anyone's face. She would light up a room, and when she grew older and became a beautiful woman, she could wrap men around her finger without even realizing what she was doing.

On many occasions, her husband Bob remembered male friends coming up to him at gatherings and asking how he could be so lucky to find a woman like Margaret. His heart burst with pride.

Margaret was the mother of four wonderful children, Lee, Gwen, Sam and Angela, and they blessed her with seven amazing grandchildren. She lived a rich and full life, and we will miss her greatly.

Rest in Heaven,

dear Margaret.

Memorial Service

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life on Saturday, November 2 at First Christian Church, Conroe at 2:30 pm. The address is 3500 N Loop 336. A reception follows in the Gathering Hall.