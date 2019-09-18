Margaret E. Hoffman King went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 15, 2019 at the age of 100. Her parents, Franz and Meta Hoffman and her husband, C.C. King, preceded Margaret in death.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at 1:00 pm. Burial will be Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 pm in the Memoney Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.

Margaret was born August 12, 1919 in Bay City, TX. She graduated from Bay City High School in 1937. Margaret lived in state of Texas her entire life. From Bay City, El Campo, Victoria, Houston, Dallas and Conroe where she resided for forty-eight years.

Margaret has various jobs during her career. She worked for the county health office in El Campo when World War II started. After three years she begun working at Aloe Army Airfield in Victoria, This was a flying school for fighter pilots. When the airfield in Victoria closed she was able to get a job at Ellington Air Field in Houston. Margaret got the itch to move back to Victoria and worked at Southern Pacific Railroad for five years. During this time she met and married her husband. Margaret and her husband moved from Victoria to Houston and where she worked for Wyatt Industries for eleven years in the purchasing department. After her time at Wyatt Industries, Margaret worked for River Oaks Bank & Trust where she was secretary to the president of the bank. When her husband was transferred up to Dallas, Margaret worked for the Small Business Administration. In 1975, Margaret and King moved to Conroe. They chose Conroe as it was in the middle between Nacogdoches, where his mother lived and Victoria, where her mother lived. Margaret loved Conroe, loved her neighbors, many of them she knew for the entire forty-eight years she lived in Conroe. Many of these neighbors who came last month and helped her celebrate her 100th birthday.

Margaret is survived by several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Her family would like to say thank you for the many great people, doctors and caregivers that were in Margaret's life the past few years. Her Cardiologist, Dr. Siddiqui, her Pulmonologist, Dr. Desai, her family doctor, Dr. Scarborough, her dermatologist, Dr. Payne. We also want to send out special thanks for Veracare Hospice in Conroe and Comforts of Home. A special thank you to Robin Smith who was Margaret's everything the past four years. She was her chauffeur, her cook, her confidant and most importantly a great neighbor and friend to Margaret.