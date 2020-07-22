Margaret Jeanne McCreedy, 92, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Conroe Regional Medical Center, Conroe, Texas.

Margaret was born on June 19, 1928, in Fairfield, Iowa, to George and Vera (McCleary) Zillman. Margaret graduated from Fairfield High School in 1946. She married Myron (Mike) McCreedy on July 28, 1946 in Fairfield, Iowa.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 73 years and her three daughters: Susan (Roger) Lawson, Nancy (Marvin) Brombaugh and Carol Graves. Mrs. McCreedy is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joan Johnson, Nancy Engwall and Mary Ann Archibald.

Margaret and Mike lived in Iowa and Illinois for many years until their move to Texas. They lived in Panorama Village, Conroe, Texas for 31 years.

Margaret worked 25 years for Travel City, as a travel agent in Conroe, Texas.

To the end Margaret had a sharp mind and keen wit. She enjoyed being with friends and family, playing bridge, traveling and golf.

Per Margaret's request, there will be no service. Interment will be scheduled at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield, Iowa.