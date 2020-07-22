1/1
Margaret McCreedy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Jeanne McCreedy, 92, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Conroe Regional Medical Center, Conroe, Texas.

Margaret was born on June 19, 1928, in Fairfield, Iowa, to George and Vera (McCleary) Zillman. Margaret graduated from Fairfield High School in 1946. She married Myron (Mike) McCreedy on July 28, 1946 in Fairfield, Iowa.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 73 years and her three daughters: Susan (Roger) Lawson, Nancy (Marvin) Brombaugh and Carol Graves. Mrs. McCreedy is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joan Johnson, Nancy Engwall and Mary Ann Archibald.

Margaret and Mike lived in Iowa and Illinois for many years until their move to Texas. They lived in Panorama Village, Conroe, Texas for 31 years.

Margaret worked 25 years for Travel City, as a travel agent in Conroe, Texas.

To the end Margaret had a sharp mind and keen wit. She enjoyed being with friends and family, playing bridge, traveling and golf.

Per Margaret's request, there will be no service. Interment will be scheduled at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield, Iowa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 22 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved