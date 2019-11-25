Hartung, Marie Elaine, 67, of Willis, Tx, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Kurt Hartung; daughter, Julia McHugh with her husband Scott and their children Dustin and Kaitlyn; son Robert Hartung with his children Michael, Austin and Sage; daughter Karen VanSchuyver with her husband Lance and their children Jessica, Travis and Tori; her great-grandchildren Caden and Avery McHugh; her brothers Jim Batson, Tom Batson and John Batson and her sister Jean Scott; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will dearly miss her. Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Point Aquarius Community Center at 12550 Pegasus Dr, Willis, Tx 77318 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.

