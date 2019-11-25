Marie Hartung

Hartung, Marie Elaine, 67, of Willis, Tx, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Kurt Hartung; daughter, Julia McHugh with her husband Scott and their children Dustin and Kaitlyn; son Robert Hartung with his children Michael, Austin and Sage; daughter Karen VanSchuyver with her husband Lance and their children Jessica, Travis and Tori; her great-grandchildren Caden and Avery McHugh; her brothers Jim Batson, Tom Batson and John Batson and her sister Jean Scott; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will dearly miss her. Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Point Aquarius Community Center at 12550 Pegasus Dr, Willis, Tx 77318 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.

