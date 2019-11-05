Marilyn Bryan, 90, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born January 7, 1929 in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of normal remembrances, please make donations to the Charity Chicks of Montgomery at 17372 Harbor Drive, Montgomery, TX 77356.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Rosa Lee and Elmo Plunkett, step father Claude Williams, husbands Dan Parrish and Floyd Vernon Bryan, daughter Jerri Farris and great granddaughter Heather Boone and brother Dale Williams. She is survived by her brother Johnny Ray Plunkett of Lamesa, TX, daughter Debbie Parrish Lowery of Montgomery, TX, and son John Parrish of Pensacola, Florida, grandchildren Kim Lowery, Bryan Lowery and wife Angelica, Jason Lowery, Kelli Farris, Jeff Farris and wife Elizabeth, Morgan Parrish, and Josh Parrish and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She grew up in West Texas and attended Texas Tech Nursing and the University of Texas at Galveston to get her nursing degree. She worked at John Sealy, Texas Children and Spring Branch Memorial Hospitals in Houston. After retiring from nursing her love was to travel all over the U.S. She was a very Christian lady that believed in reading her Bible everyday.

We would like to thank the staff at MRC-Creekside in Huntsville and Heart 2 Heart Hospice Care for giving her the care and love they did.

She has been ready to meet her Heavenly Savior for many months. She was strong in her love for God.