Marilyn Cockrell was born July 11, 1943 in Easterly, Texas and went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 76. Marilyn and Jimmy were married January 27, 1962 and spent 58 loving years together. They raised their three children in Houston, Texas where Marilyn worked as an Administrative Assistant for Varco Oil Tools. Marilyn and Jimmy then moved to Franklin, Texas in January 1990 where they lived for 28 years. Marilyn worked as a Bank Teller for Wells Fargo in Franklin, Texas for many years. They retired to Conroe, Texas in 2018 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed going shopping with her daughters, cooking on early mornings with her grandchildren, and baking for family holidays. She loved going to various casinos to gamble, as she was very lucky. Most of all, she was very grateful for any and every opportunity to spend time with her loved ones. Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Mae Mullins, her Father, Floyd Mullins, her sisters, Mildred Taggart, Maxine Ross, Myra Wisnewski, her brother, Maurice Mullins, and her great-grandson, Carson Freytag. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Cockrell, her children, Shela Cockrell Jarnagin, Kandace Kaliszewski and her husband, Kevin Kaliszewski, Randall Cockrell and his wife, Genny Cockrell, and Karen Freytag and her husband, Larry Freytag, her grandchildren, Jenna Consford and her husband, Jonathan Consford, Blake Peeples and his wife, Tesha Peeples, Justin Guess, Amber Gurganus and her husband, Hadley Gurganus, Austin Freytag, Shelby Kaliszewski, Haley Kaliszewski, Victoria Consford, Taylor Consford, Olivia Cockrell, Ella Cockrell, and Ava Cockrell, her great-grandchildren Hunter Gurganus, Rylee Freytag, Elijah Peeples, Bentley Freytag, Ryder Freytag, and Emery Freytag, her siblings, Marie Photo, Marshall Mullins, Marvin Mullins and many other loved ones. Funeral arrangements for Marilyn will include a private visitation Thursday, May 7, and an intimate family gathering Friday, May 8, 2020. Due to the current situation there are restrictions on the number of attendees allowed, therefore it will be by invitation only. When the new normal arrives, we will have everybody attend a celebration of life. A link streaming the Friday service will be available on the Brookside Funeral Home & Memorial Park Facebook page at 2:30 pm. If you wish to send flowers in remembrance, please send to Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.



