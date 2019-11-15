Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn D. Grigg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With a heavy heart we announce that Marilyn Delores Grigg, born August 31, 1937 to Norman Wills and Edith Lilley, passed away early in the morning Sunday November 10, 2019 at the age of 82. After a short battle with lung cancer beginning in early 2019, Marilyn succumbed to her illness at home in the care of hospice and her eldest son Jack. Marilyn was a kind-hearted fun-loving woman who loved to cook, read, and crochet. She had a smile that could light up the room, and an undeniably great sense of humor. She was a master of catching people off guard with her razor-sharp wit. These qualities will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Marilyn came from a large family and married into a large family as well. She was a mother hen to many, having taken in family members over the years and helped them through hard times. This sense of extended family encompassed her church as well. Marilyn was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Conroe and had a great love for her Brothers and Sisters there. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Jackie R Grigg; sons Britt and Adam Grigg; sister Judy Kuehne; brothers Roger, Richard, Douglas, and Donald Wills; father Norman Wills; and stepfather C. W. Lilley and mother Edith Mae Lilly. Marilyn is survived by her son Jack Grigg; granddaughter Jacklyn (Grigg) Schaaf and her husband Todd Schaaf; sisters Linda Calvert, June (Marla) Arrington, and Lori Ann Lilley; brother Frank Lee Wills and his wife Jaime; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers/sisters-in law. Marilyn would have also wanted to recognize her friend and previous daughter in law Melinda Hickman.

