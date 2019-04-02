Marion F. Raiford

Marion Frances Raiford went to be with her Lord on March 29th, 2019. She was born July 6, 1929 in Houston to Amelia and Arthur Riley. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Harold Raiford Sr., sister Margaret Kennamer and brother Edward Riley. Survivors include sons Harold Joseph Jr, Gerald Patrick and wife Tish, and Thomas Richard and wife Lara; sister-in-law Judy Parker; 6 grandchildren: Matt Raiford, Julia Raiford, Jody Raiford, Gerald Raiford Jr, Elizabeth Leandro, and Dustin Raiford and his wife Tina; and 6 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Memphis TN. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com.


