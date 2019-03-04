Marita Teresa Pahnke, passed away on March 3rd, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marita was born on September 13 th 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Matt and Rita Sweeney. She moved to Texas and was one of the first families in April Sound where she was a pillar in the community. Marita loved golfing where she got a hole-in-one, she loved bowling, tennis, traveling and loved having lunch with her friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and would go all out for St. Patties Day. Marita is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Clarence Walter Pahnke; daughter, Diane La Valley; and grandson, Chaz Pahnke. She is survived by her children, Sharon Boulware and husband Scott; Sandra Dupree and husband Dale, Jim Pahnke and wife Kelli, Lance Pahnke and wife Tina; son in law, Jerome La Valley; grandchildren, Eric Boulware, Jeanna Boulware, Kevin Boulware, Jordan Dupree, Bryan Dupree, Jake Dupree, Taylor Pahnke, Keagan Pahnke, Kathleen La Valley, Andrew La Valley, Chad Pahnke and Zane Pahnke; great grandchildren, Cameron Collazo, Alexis Boulware and Ethan Boulware. Visitation for Marita will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will be on Friday, March 8, 2019, beginning at 11:00am at the April Sound Church in Montgomery, Texas with the interment immediately following in Garden Park Mausoleum. To leave the family a written condolence please visits www.cashnerconroe.com .