Mark Anthony Slott, 61 of New Waverly Texas, passed away December 28, 2019, surrounded

by family after losing his battle with cancer. Mark is preceded in death by his father Marion (Buddy) Slott, daughter Crissie Lynn and Godfather Edward Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Lucille Slott of New Waverly; sister Carolyn Watson of New Waverly and husband Jerry and their children Jeremy and Hilary and husband Matt Orsak; brother Matthew Slott of Huntsville and wife Cherie and their children Ashley Bailey and husband Ben; Ryan, Christopher, Ben, Christine, and Cathy; daughter Teresa Baker of Spring, husband Troy and their children James and Meredith; daughter Cassie Slott of New Waverly and son Ryan; daughter Kimberly Hatthorn of New

Waverly and daughters Haley and Kylie. He is also survived by his Godmother Mary Francis Hightower of New Waverly and husband Buck, Goddaughter Sierra Gregory, a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and friends. He loved spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, mama, other family members, friends, and his dog Lily. Mark loved working outdoors and spent many hours taking care of the family place and tending the garden. Back in the day he enjoyed participating in cook offs with friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and even had his golf cart done in Cowboy colors with the emblem. In his spare time he loved to fish, do woodworking, and having one more with neighbors and friends. Our Daddy was a hard worker and he was both Mom and Dad to us. Dad never met a stranger, would help anyone, and was always the life of the party.

Pallbearers will be Mat Gregory, David Gregory, Tim Szymczak, Chuc Massey, Troy Willis, and Phil Smuck. Honorary Pallbearers are JJ Eberhart and Ernie Franz.

The family will receive friends on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas, with a rosary at 7:00pm. Graveside services will be at 11:00am, Friday January 3 at Elmina Cemetery in New Waverly, Texas.

For those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.shmfh.com