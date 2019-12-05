Milton Ray Evetts was born December 13, 1928 in Houston, Texas and passed away on November 12, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Evetts, his six children, and a number of his grandchildren. There will be a service for Milton at 3:00 PM on December 13, 2019, at the Outrigger in Harbor Town, 7000 Outrigger Ct., in Lake Conroe followed by a 7 gun salute at 4:30 PM performed by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 618. A celebration of Milt's life, also at the Outrigger, will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM. For more information, go to https://www.forevermissed.com/milton-ray-evetts/#about.