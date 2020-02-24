1969 - 2020

Marnie Ann Breazeale (Hardin) of Conroe passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Marnie was a beloved Educator, Mentor and steadfast Children's Advocate. Marnie was a proud member of the 2014 Graduating Class of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and she worked for Huntsville I.S.D. as a Special Education Teacher.

A Celebration of Marnie's Life is being organized by her friends and colleagues from Scott Johnson Elementary School. It is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the University Heights Baptist Church, 2400 Sycamore Avenue in Huntsville, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Marnie's wishes were for donations to go to Teachers Aid at the Houston Food Bank, 8353 East Freeway, Houston, Texas 77029, (houstonfoodbank.org/ourprograms/teachers-aid) or to the SHSU Food Pantry, 1627 Sam Houston Avenue, Box 2400, Huntsville, Texas 77340. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.