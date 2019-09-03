Marsha Elise Bowman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Elise Bowman.
Service Information
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX
77303
(936)-756-2126
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marsha Elise Bowman of Conroe TX, born on July 28, 1938, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 31, 2019 at the age of 81.

Marsha was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was an active volunteer in her church and community including Sunday school teacher, children's leader in Bible Study Fellowship, Meals on Wheels and a local hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene Michael and Leora Michael. Marsha is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Victor Parker Bowman, her 5 children, Brenda Bowman Scott, Blake Bowman, Susan Bowman Mitchell, Christopher Bowman and Michael Bowman, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Janet Michael Herbelin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation being held one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made in her honor to Samaritans Purse ( https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/ ) or Dallas Theological Seminary ( https://secure.dts.edu/donate ). You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com


logo
Published on yourconroenews.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Conroe, TX   (936) 756-2126
funeral home direction icon