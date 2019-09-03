Marsha Elise Bowman of Conroe TX, born on July 28, 1938, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 31, 2019 at the age of 81.

Marsha was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was an active volunteer in her church and community including Sunday school teacher, children's leader in Bible Study Fellowship, Meals on Wheels and a local hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene Michael and Leora Michael. Marsha is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Victor Parker Bowman, her 5 children, Brenda Bowman Scott, Blake Bowman, Susan Bowman Mitchell, Christopher Bowman and Michael Bowman, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Janet Michael Herbelin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation being held one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made in her honor to Samaritans Purse ( https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/ ) or Dallas Theological Seminary ( https://secure.dts.edu/donate ). You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com