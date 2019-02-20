Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha "Sue" Clawson.

Martha "Sue" Clawson, 81, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1937 in Tyler, Texas, to William and Bertha Edgin. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her two sons Glenn and Brian Clawson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George "Hugh" Clawson; daughter Lisa Brown and husband Stephen; grandchildren John and Anthony Clawson, Tabitha Hickman, Jennifer Kubeczka, and Brian Brown; great-grandchildren Caden and Cambrie Clawson, Charles, Callie and Hayleigh Hickman, Karson and Kameron Kubeczka; brother Bill Edgin; sisters Kimberly England, Marguerite Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Interment will take place following the service at Brookside Memorial Park.