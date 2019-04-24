Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha T. "Marty Lopez" Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha 'Marty' Tatum Lopez, 72, died peacefully on April 23, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with Lymphoma. She was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the daughter of Addison "Deet" Tatum and Martha (Richardson) Tatum. Marty was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Tatum. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Victor Lopez. Other survivors include her oldest son, Robert Todd Bridges, his wife Amanda Bridges, and their three children Addison, Reagan, and Thomas of Baltimore, Maryland; her youngest son Nicholas Carl Bridges, his wife Raquel Bridges, and their two children Emma and Arianna of Round Rock, Texas; her step-daughter Robin Lancon, her husband Kevin and her two children Raven and Gavin of Conroe, Texas; her step-son Louis Lopez, his wife Leslea Lopez, and their two children Jamie and Sarah of Katy, Texas; her step-son Patrick Lopez and his wife Ashleigh Lopez of Conroe, Texas; and her brother Addison Thrash Tatum Jr. and his wife Diana Tatum of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She also leaves behind beloved extended family and friends. Marty was born and raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and attended Hattiesburg High School. Upon graduation, she attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi where she graduated with a degree in Mathematics. She then moved to the Houston area to work for Texaco before starting her family in Conroe and later finished her working years working for the Woodlands Dental Group. She was a long-time member of First Methodist Conroe and also participated there by teaching Sunday School classes, singing in the choir, and volunteering in the church office after her retirement. She was also a long-time member of the Montgomery County Choral Society and Service League of Conroe. A memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1pm CST at First Methodist Conroe (4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to , First Methodist Conroe, or UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief) be made in her memory.

