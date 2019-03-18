Marvin Gibson

Marvin Earl Gibson was born in Conroe, Texas on August 18, 1938 and passed away on March 16, 2019. Marvin graduated from Conroe High School in 1955; he worked in the chemical plants for 42 years with 30 of them being a super intendent. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, N.J. Gibson and Clemis James. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Gibson; children, Billy Joe Crawford, Dana Lynn Crawford, Robert Allen Gibson and his wife Kamala, Ronald Gibson and Vera Gibson; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; as well as a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2018 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Cashner funeral home in Conroe, Texas. A graveside will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm at New Bethlehem Cemetery in Cut N Shoot, Texas. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com


Published on yourconroenews.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 31, 2019
