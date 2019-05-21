Mary Jean Adams was born in Houston, Texas on November 15, 1934 and passed away in Conroe, Texas on March 31, 2019, she was 84. Jean spent much of her childhood in Mexico. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston and received her bachelors from Rice University. Jean was a flight attendant for Pam Am and proudly flew all over the world. After her world travels, she became a pharmacist and lived in several Texas cities before settling in Conroe, where she retired from Conroe Regional Medical Center. Jean was a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. She was a devoted Catholic who made pilgrimages to Medjugorje and the Holy Land. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emery "Kink" Adams and Mary Louise (Clifton) Adams and her Brother Dr Emery (Tem) Adams. She is survived by her cousins Elizabeth (Tod) Dimitry, Maryanne (Lionel) Betancourt, Wendell "Jack" Cox, Molly (Michael) Hyry their children, William, Catherine, and Elizabeth. Ted (Susan) Dimitry, Inger Adams, and close family friends, Toma (Lana) Harrison, their children, Kailyn, Carson, and Aubrey and many friends.

A funeral Mass will be Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning at 1PM at Sacred Heart Church Conroe. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens in Marshall on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Jean had a giving heart and spent her time, talent and treasure helping people by giving to individuals, The Boy Scouts, and her church. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting for donations to be made to Sacred Heart Church 109 North Frazier St. Conroe, TX, 77301 or The Boy Scouts of America, Sam Houston Council https://www.samhoustonbsa.org/memorials-and-tributes .