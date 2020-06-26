Mary Ann "Meme" Beshears was born on January 2, 1942 and graduated to heaven on June 24, 2020. She was in perfect health and was excited to be trying out her newly replaced knee when all of the sudden, she took her last step on earth and her first step into heaven, joining her husband, Dale who preceded her in 1994.

Mary Ann was well educated in ways that life grows us all. She had a bachelor's degree in kindness, a master's degree in servant's heart and a PhD in unconditional love. She lived to give and her family was her passion. She relished every single moment they were all together, which was often. She loved her church, Fellowship of Montgomery. Her church was her playground where she rocked toddlers to sleep, Made funny faces for baby smiles and changed literally thousands of diapers while their parents were worshiping.

What Mary Ann accomplished in her life is a legacy we could all learn from. She exampled something truly remarkable that God shared first and still does to this day...pure love.

1 Corinthians 16:14

"Let all that you do be done in love."

Mary Ann leaves behind her precious fur baby, Phoebe; mother, Louise Merritt; daughter and son-in-law, Mistie and Jeff Angelo; brother, Kenneth Merritt; grandchildren, Zachary Angelo and wife Becca, Nicolas Angelo and Zoe Angelo. She also leaves behind precious uncles, aunts and extended family.

Funeral Services for Mary Ann will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 20850 Eva St., Montgomery, Texas, 77356 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Following the service, the family will hold a private graveside service in Deer Park, TX where Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dale.

You may order flowers by contacting Piney Rose Flowers & Décor or by visiting their website www.pineyrose.com. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.