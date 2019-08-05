Beloved wife and mother Mary Lou (Cummings) Blanck passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 5, 2019.

Mary Lou was a wife and homemaker who loved life, but especially her family, friends and her Lord. Early in life, she followed in the footsteps of her creative father by working in the floral shop he began in Houston. She was an artist in that field, made many an arrangement, and brought beauty into a room, be it for a family member, friend or the church.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years, John W. (Jack) Cummings, Jr. Mary Lou is survived by husband, Vernon Blanck; children, Ron Cummings and wife Peggy, Lauren Swift and husband Ed, Laurie Harper (husband Jim Harper - deceased); grandchildren, Hope Smith, Laura Russian and husband Chris, Angie Dunn and husband Andy, Courtney Cervantes and husband Jun, Adrienne Pool and husband Matt; great grandchildren, Isabella Swift, Vincent Russian, Alexander Cervantes, Adam Cervantes, Dylan Dunn and Noah Pool. Numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends are also left to cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on August 7, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10: 30 am Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 am and a reception to follow. Interment is August 7, 2019 at 2 pm in the Houston National Cemetery.