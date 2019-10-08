age 71, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. She was born on May 27, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Myrtle (Bounds) and George Holsomback. She grew up traveling with her family since her father was a Captain in the Air Force. Along with their travels, the family lived in Japan for two years and eventually came back to the United States to continue moving around central Texas. Mary started her career at Mitchell Energy, but it was cut short to be a home maker and raise three boys. Besides her children, Mary was passionate about horses and dogs.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and William Branson. She is survived by her husband, Richard Earl Blunk; children, Brett Blunk and wife Erica, Richard Blunk and wife Summer, Allen Blunk and wife Katrina; grandchildren, Cali, Katlyn, Kyle, Hayle, Jacob, Olivia, Avery and Trinity; sister, Jane Huckeba and husband John; brother, George Holsomback and wife Judy. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com