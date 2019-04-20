Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dunaway.

Mary Louise Crum Dunaway, 87, was born on May 25, 1931 in Liberty, Texas to Herschal and Minnie Crum. She passed away on April 19, 2019 in Conroe, Texas surrounded by her family. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who loved to shop. Mary was a very active member at Spring First Assembly of God in Spring, Texas for 32 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschal and Minnie Crum; Mary is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Stevens-Sider and husband Rich; son, Carroll Eugene Dunaway and wife Jill; granddaughters, Heather Leonard and husband James, Leah Gonzales and Claire Dunaway; grandson, Dustin Siders; great grandchildren, Katelyn Leonard, Trey Shirey, Brooklyn Moor and husband John, and Cordell Gonzales; great great grandson, Anikan Shannon; sister, Lavern Johnson Hall and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Spring First Church ( 1851 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77388). The funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00am with the interment in Garden Park Cemetery at 1:30pm. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com