Mary Jo Snow was born in Rye, Texas on August 2, 1929. She grew up in Romayer, Texas then resided in Channelview and Houston, Texas before retiring in Willis, Texas. Mary Jo left her family to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020.

Mary Jo worked at KPRC Radio station in Houston after graduating from business school. Later in life, she worked for Memorial Hermann hospital system for over 20 years. She retired to live with her husband and family in Willis, TX on Lake Conroe.

Mary Jo belonged to the KC Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and playing dominos.

Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband, T.R. Snow, daughter, Sherry Anne and her parents, Bertha Ella Richards and Walter Bryan Brashear. She is survived by her son Kenneth Snow; daughters, Diana Snow and Mary Snow Thomas (husband Gary); grandson, David Snow (wife Laura), and great grandchildren, Kayla and Kenzie. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, niece and nephews from the Richards and Snow families.

Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Mark Hebert officiating. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary being cited at 10:30 a.m. A private graveside will follow for family.