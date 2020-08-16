Words seem poor tools to express emotions felt when your Mother dies.



Mom was like a comet with beautiful, bright colors, and could do anything.



Mary Patricia Sanders was born in Birmingham, AL on August 27, 1933. She excelled in school and as a Red Cross vocational student was selected to tour Europe after WWII as an RC ambassador for several months. She attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and married Army Air Force intelligence officer Marvin Clayton Rushing. After Clay accepted a position with Humble Oil, Pat transferred to Kingsville A&I to finish earning her Bachelor of Science degree.



A transfer to the Territory of Alaska produced son Phil, and a transfer to Mississippi brought daughter Celeste into the world.



1968 brought them to River Plantation in Conroe, TX and the builder had to bulldoze into their lot location to put the 153rd home into the subdivision. High schooler Ben Crenshaw spent a week with the family while playing a state tournament in the area. Several years after the kids graduated from Conroe High School, .Pat and Clay divorced in 1982.



In 1983 Pat married Larry Rolfe and spent many happy years till Larry passed in 2006.



Mom loved all her family and friends and enjoyed many activities as a licensed SCUBA diver, playing bridge, PTA, church at First Methodist Conroe / Family Promise. Magna Carta Society, DAR and volunteering at HCA Conroe Hospital where she left this earth about 6am, Saturday August 8th.



Mom is survived by son Philip Rushing, in Conroe & daughter Celeste Pine of Amarillo and step-daughters Melanie Rolfe Rosen, CA and Mindie Rolfe Zimmerhansel, FL, brother-in-law John Rolfe of Bedford, sister-in-law Pat Sanders and niece Lisa Hanna of Monroe, LA.



I thank all the staff at Elmcroft of Rivershire, Carriage Inn and HCA Conroe Hospital. You are all wonderful - your people make you special. The family requests all memorium be donated to the First Methodist Conroe school program, "Mission Project" or HCA Conroe Hospital scholarship program.



A grave side service for Mary Patricia Rolfe will be held on August 20 at 10:00 am at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Rd. Conroe, TX 77303.



