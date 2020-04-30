Mary Plant
Mary Blue Plant was born on August 2, 1931 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Edward Blake Johnson and Martha McBee Johnson of Bull Shoals, AR. She passed away on April 28, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Blue is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, John H. Plant; sister, Norma Browning. She is survived by her sons, Edward Johnson Plant and wife Kay, John Thomas Plant and wife Carol; grandchildren, Robert Plant and wife Rebecca, Michael Ellis and wife Shaunte, Sarah Tutt and husband Howard; great grandchildren, Jeffery Tutt and Zachary Tutt; nieces and their family, Sue Burgess and husband Tom, Jean Smith and husband David, Seth Burgess, Zeke Burgess, Paul Burgess, Louis Smith and Darren Smith. John and Blue moved to Conroe from Houston in 1972. She worked for American General Insurance but later on went to work for The Conroe Independent School District for over thirty years as a librarian assistant. She enjoyed cooking and often would enter her recipes in the Conroe Courier cooking contest. She won several first place ribbons. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Elmcroft for taking such great care of Blue. If you wish to remember her memory, please make a donation to your local school or public library.


Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Apr. 30 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
