Mary Katherine Beers Smith, 94, passed away August 18, 2019. She was born July 2, 1925, in Atlanta, GA to Miriam Powell Comer Beers and Clarence Hiram Beers. She graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and won a scholarship to attend the Atlanta School of Art at the High Museum of Art in the early 1940s. She graduated from the two-year program and worked for exclusive women's stores J.P. Allen and Regenstein as a fashion illustrator. She then opened her own business as an illustrator.

She married William L. Smith in 1951 and had three daughters. The family moved from Georgia to Marlin, TX in 1965 and then to Conroe in 1971. She was active in the Conroe Art League and was known for her watercolor paintings. She was active in her church, First Church of Christ, Scientist in Conroe.

Mary Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and oldest daughter, Katherine Lee Smith Parsons. She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen M. Red of Conroe and Phyllis L. Smith of Asheville, NC, and her dear friends, Malinda and Leslie Liles, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and three grand-dogs.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to either the Montgomery County (Conroe, TX) Humane Society, 8535 TX-242, Conroe, TX 77385, or the Mars Hill University Annual Scholarship Fund, Office of Institutional Advancement, Mars Hill University, P.O. Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754.

The family will receive friends, 5-7 p.m., August 21, Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, TX.