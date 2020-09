Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Sue Cartwright,68 born in Conroe,TX December 21, 1951 passed away quietly in her home on August 27,2020. Mary Sue was known by many and will be missed. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service will be held @Golden Gate Cemetery,Conroe,TX @ 1:00pm on Saturday. Eulogist Pastor Willie Sears, Metropolitan UMC.



