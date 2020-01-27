Mary King Melder Tossell, age 93 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Mary was born in Clebit, OK, on October 27, 1926, daughter of the late Elbert C. & Mary "Aubrey" King. Mary loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always very active and constantly pursuing unique experiences. Her adventurous spirit took to her from working in nursing all the way to the title of the "oldest employee for American Golf" when she retired at 81. Mary's passion for golf was a huge part of her life and began when she worked for Professional Golfers Jimmy Demaret and Jackie Burke, who gave Mary her first set of clubs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Victor Tossell of Toledo, Ohio. She leaves behind a loving family: Daughter Donna Lynn Melder Choate (Kenneth), of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; Son Webb King Melder (Beverley), of Conroe, Texas; stepdaughters Wendy Beth Tossell Castaldo of Piqua, Ohio and Tracy Karran Tossell Tersigni of Toledo, Ohio. She was also blessed to have seven grandchildren; Kari Lynn Shepherd (Don) of Franklin, Tennessee; Kelly Wayne Choate (Michelle) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Tracy Lane Melder (Rebecca) of College Station, Texas; Courtney Lea Melder Edmiston (Matt) of Houston, Texas; Jordon Michael Tersigni (Selynn Nicole) of Toledo, Ohio; Gabrielle Marie Castaldo of Chicago, Illinois; and Victor Alexander Castaldo (Nicole) of Piqua, Ohio. She was blessed to be "Nana" to eighteen great-grandchildren: Keller Shepherd, McKenna Shepherd, Sawyer Shepherd, Elizabeth Shepherd, Ruby Rae Shepherd, Joshual Ripley (Jaime), Caleb Ripley, David Choate, Jonathan Choate, Joy Choate, Barton Melder, Hunter Melder, Carson Melder, Collin Edmiston, Presley Edmiston, Gianna Tersigni, Sophia Tersigni, Viviana Tersigni. Also, o ne great-great-grandchild Theodore Ripley. To celebrate Mary's life, a Memorial Service will be held at Somerby Franklin on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Pastor Dr. Lynn Hill is officiating. The family will receive friends at 3:00 with a service following at 4:00. "Here's the one thing I ask of the Lord, this is what I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in his temple". (Psalm 27:4) Memorials may take the form of donations to GraceWorks Ministries in loving memory of Mary King Melder Tossell.