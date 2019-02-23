Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Wages.

Mary D. Wages, age 79, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Mary was born October 12, 1939.

She was loved by everyone, whoever met her. She always made everyone eat, smile, and laugh that were in her presence. She always wanted her children to love and support each other throughout their journey in life, but she longed to be united with her one and only, Bill Wages. She will always be known as "Ma" to everyone's heart she touched.

Mary "Ma" is preceded in death by her husband William Peterson Wages, Sr., son Robert Vincent Wages, grandson Christopher W. Herrera,, and her siblings David Esparza, Francis Garcia, Carlos Esparza, Richard Esparza, José Esparza, Alfonso Esparza, Alfredo Esparza, and Delia Esparza and her sister-in-law Janie Esparza.

She is survived by her children Mary Gottschalk, Bertha A. Ysaguirre, William Peterson Wages, Jr. and wife Annette, Deborah Wages Herrera and husband Robert, Patricia A. Wages Keith and husband Chris, and Charles A. Wages; her daughter-in-law Vera Wages and her grandchildren Elissa Skye Palacios, Jonathan W. Wages, Shelby L. Walker, Robert C. Herrera, Madelyn Wages, Noah Wages, Nathan Wages, Cameron Wages, Tyler Green, Katlyn Green, Urban M. Perez, Nathaniel Murphy, and Sydney Olson; great grandchildren Lauren A. Wages, Alyssa B. Joyner, and Andrew Uecker; brother Hectar Esparzar, Sr. and sister Minerva Reyes. Ma had many adopted family that was dear to her heart including Rosiland Bell, Josh Mosely, Ricardo Guiterrez, Eric Seibert, Rodney Sharp, Albert Cardenas, Jr., Julie Jeane, Charles Monych, Breanna Castler and Greg Balderas. Numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends are also left to cherish her memory.

A visitation for Mary will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A graveside service will occur Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, Houston, Texas with Dr. Tonye Briggs as officiant. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Wages family.