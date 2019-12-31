Mary Catherine Wilson, 95, of Montgomery, Texas passed away December 29, 2019. Mrs. Wilson was born December 9,1924 in Sardis to F.C. Strickland and Georgia Smith Strickland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, F. C. and Georgia Strickland; husband; William H. Wilson; sister, Alta Strickland; sister, Tomera Burleson; brother, T.C. Strickland; brother-in-laws, Cecil Wilson; Bobby Wilson; sister-in-law, Helen Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Danny Wilson; grandson, Brian Wilson; nephews, Daryl Wilson, wife Sue; Duston Wilson, wife Cynthia; Eric Wilson; Alan Strickland; nieces, Marilyn Wilson, Janet Strickland and Suzanne Sapaugh; also Dorothy Hixson, Suzanne Jordan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 in the chapel Reader Davis Funeral Home in Linden, Texas with Bro. Bryan Baggett officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Creek Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.