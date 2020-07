Mary Hawkins, 56, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Larraine Hawkins, and father George Hawkins Sr. She is survived by daugher Amber McDonald and husband Mike McDonald. along with whom she reffered to as "grandcat" Daniel. Mary loved selflessly. Her smile lit up the room. She was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.