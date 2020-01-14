Maryellen Carew of Conroe, TX (formerly of Killeen, TX), born on October 9th, 1951, passed away on January 13th, 2020 at the age of 68 after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband and three children.

Maryellen was a lifelong military wife and military mother who enjoyed traveling the world and the country to visit her children wherever they happened to live at the time. She had many life-long friends and filled the role of caretaker for anybody that was in need. She was most passionate about being a mother and grandmother and would drop whatever she was doing to get on a plane or drive across the country and take care of her family, no matter where they lived to help set up houses, watch dogs, take care of grandchildren, whatever was needed. She loved every minute of it and never complained.

Although Maryellen was born in Brooklyn, NY, she considered Texas to be her home. She lived in Killeen, TX for over 25 years and Conroe, TX for over 10 years.

Maryellen is preceded in death by her parents James and Alice McGough and is survived by her husband of 48 years John Carew, her sons John Jr. (Diana) Carew of Moore, OK and James (Jennifer) Carew of Medford, MA, her daughter Allison (Chris) Port of Woodbridge, VA, her granddaughters Bailey Carew and Ella Port, her grandsons Colin Carew and Sebastian Moreno, her sister Alice DePietro, brother Joseph McGough and many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the .

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with rosary starting at 7:00pm.

Funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Conroe, Texas on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00am. There will be no interment after service.

