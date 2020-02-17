Matthew A. Tripp, of Montgomery, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2020. Matthew, age 50, was formerly of Wellesley, MA. He is survived by his parents, Frederick "Ted" and Helena Gallant Tripp of Montgomery, his brother Andrew "Drew", sister-in-law Heather, nephew Josh and niece Allie Tripp of Hamilton MA, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, a multitude of friends around the country and his faithful rescued dog Boog. A Celebration of Life for Matthew will be held at a future date. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.
Donations in his name may be made to:
The National Multiple
Sclerosis Society
(to be then sent
to MS-150)
8111 N Stadium Drive,
Suite 100
Houston, TX 77054
www.nationalmssociety.
org
The Humane Society of
Tacoma and Pierce
County
2608 Center Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
www.the
humanesociety. org