Matthew A. Tripp, of Montgomery, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2020. Matthew, age 50, was formerly of Wellesley, MA. He is survived by his parents, Frederick "Ted" and Helena Gallant Tripp of Montgomery, his brother Andrew "Drew", sister-in-law Heather, nephew Josh and niece Allie Tripp of Hamilton MA, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, a multitude of friends around the country and his faithful rescued dog Boog. A Celebration of Life for Matthew will be held at a future date. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.

Donations in his name may be made to:

The National Multiple

Sclerosis Society

(to be then sent

to MS-150)

8111 N Stadium Drive,

Suite 100

Houston, TX 77054

www.nationalmssociety.

org

The Humane Society of

Tacoma and Pierce

County

2608 Center Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

www.the

humanesociety. org