Maxwell Rogers Murrell. 91 years of age, of Montgomery, TX, died on July 28th, 2020. He was born in Coleman, TX, on December 8th, 1928, to Carl and Zelma Murrell. He lived in Sweetwater, Texas for most of his early years, and later moved to Dallas, TX, where he graduated from North Dallas High School. He then attended Southern Methodist University, where he graduated with BBA in Business Management. In 1949 he then received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, and graduated in 1953 with a BS Degree in Civil Engineering. He spent the next 3 1/2 years in the army, serving in Korea and Japan with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fayetteville, NC.



While there, in Fayetteville, NC, Max met and married, Jane L. Orcutt, on January 27th, 1957, and they began their married life in Hamlin, TX, where he began his career in the automobile business. In April 1963, he purchased the Chevrolet Dealership in Merkel, TX, and continued to manage and operate that business until he retired in March 1994.



While Max and his family were living in Merkel, TX, he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and participated in many local activities and civic organizations. He was a past President of the Merkel Optimist Club, the Merkel Lions Club, the Sun Water Development Board, and past Secretary of the Merkel Industrial Development Board. He was a member of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. He was a director of Caballero Life Insurance Company and served several years as secretary for that company. During his years as a Chevrolet dealer he won many awards and received recognition many times for his various business achievements.



In 1995, Max and Jane moved to Walden on Lake Conroe, near Montgomery, TX, where he continued to serve in his church, and on the Walden MUD 9 Water Board. Max was a life-long Methodist, and a member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church.



Max is survived by his wife, Jane, through 63 years of married life; his daughter, Kathryn, and her husband, Mark Deyo, of Montgomery, TX, and his daughter-in-law, Vicki Murrell, of Virden, IL, and grandchildren, Brandon, of Alvarado, TX, Lacee, of Spring, TX, and step-grandchildren, Tonya, of Midland, TX, Michael, of Little Elm, TX, David, of Searcy, AR, Mark Jr., of Odessa, TX, Jamie, of Virden, IL and Jeremy, of Virden, IL. Jamie, of Virden, IL, Jeremy, of Virden, IL, and 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren



Max was a man of tireless energy, optimism, enthusiasm, and good humor: a man who was always ready to lend a helping hand, and who made the world a kinder, better place for those with whom he came in contact. His greatest enjoyment in life came from his wife, his family, golfing with friends, and traveling to various parts of the world. God richly blessed Max with the ability to work and provide a comfortable living for his family, and with the good health to enjoy a long and fulfilling life.



A celebration of his life will be held later due to the Covid 19 Virus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store