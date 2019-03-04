Melanie Elaine Creighton, 57, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1961 to Dudley and Evelyn Walker in Conroe, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dudley Walker. She is survived by husband, Mark Creighton and their sons, Clay and Cole Creighton, mother, Evelyn Rodriguez and spouse Jesse, sisters, Dianne Durio and spouse Rodney; Pamela Britton and spouse Richard and brother, Jason Rodriguez and spouse Jennifer.

Elaine graduated from Conroe High School and completed her degree at Same Houston University. She then became a paralegal and she worked as a paralegal for Vinson and Elkins Law Firm in Houston. She enjoyed frequent travel and meeting new people in her legal career. After her children completed their family, she was a stay at home mom. She was always the first parent to volunteer in PTO and at the baseball field. Elaine went back to work at Conroe Independent School District as a secretary when her boys were both in school. She always had a big smile to greet you with at the 9 th grade campus in The Woodlands. Her favorite job of all was being a mother.

Celebration of life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Chaddick officiating. In lieu of flowers the Creighton family requested donations be made to Caiden's Hope Foundation, Conquer Cancer Foundation or The Rose. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com