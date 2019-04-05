Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Williams.

Melba Dean Williams passed away to her Heavenly home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on July 20, 1941 in Conroe, Texas where she lived.

She worked as the shipping and receiving manager at Gibsons until they closed, then she went to work as the shipping and receiving manager at Wal-Mart, Conroe, until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Susie and Leonard Blair and 3 brothers. She is survived by her three beloved sons, David Steen and daughter-in-lawn Connie Steen, Ronald Gene (Ronnie) Williams and friend Mandy Hendon, and Clayton Williams and daughter-in-law Kasey Williams. Six grandchildren as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

A visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5pm-7pm, with a Funeral service at Metcalf Funeral Directors on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10a.m. Interment will follow at the New Montgomery Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Justin Williams, Timothy Steen, Charles Blair, Caleb Bowling, Adonis Stephens and Kyle Moe