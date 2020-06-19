Merle Frederick "BUCK" Ward, age 92 years young, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, in Conroe Texas. He was born October 13, 1927, in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, to James and Gracie Ward. He married Mai Evelyn Dobbins in 1946, who is now deceased. He is survived by their three sons, James E. "Skip" Ward of Houston, Texas, Lawrence K. "Larry" Ward of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and William F. "Bill" Ward of Tulsa, Oklahoma; wife of 33 years and counting is Lynda M. Ward of Conroe, Texas; Six grandchildren: William A. "Drew" Ward, Keelie Montague Ward, Christian C. Ward, Megan "Meggie" Ward, Wendy Ward Hazel, Waverly Ward Bailey; Eight great grandchildren: William A. "Dos" Ward II, Emma Ward, Hayden T. Montague, John William Montague, Zachary "Zach" Hazel, Ivy Bailey, Trent Bailey and Preston Bailey; and one sister, Peggy Vandenburg.

Buck's family moved to Houston in 1932 where he attended school and graduated from Reagan High School. Upon graduation he joined the Navy and served on the USS Hornet during WW II. After the war, Buck attended the University of Houston, studying Structural Engineering and was soon called up for active duty during the Korean War. Buck retired 2010 from a lifetime in the Construction Industry. He was President and CEO of Olsen Engineering, President and CEO of RAUMA-REPOLA, and retired from 20 years at Brown & Root as Vice President of International Business Development. Buck was a lifetime member of the Houston HESS Club, a member of QB's, a member of the American Legion, and a proud member of the NAVAL Institute. During Buck's career he travelled to over 62 countries and resided with his family in Cairo, Egypt for three and a half years. Buck was also the Honorary Consular for the Republic of Malawi, East Africa, representing the US. He received recognition from President Nagwas Kamv Banda and President Richard Nixon.

Through the years, Buck loved spending time out on his off shore boat. He loved to fly his airplanes. He loved hunting with his boys and grandsons. He was an avid reader and loved the Sunday crossword puzzles! He was a man with an enormous heart and desire to share his life's experiences with all those closest to him!

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, Cashner Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77303 at 10:00AM. You may send cards to give support and comfort for the family to Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas, attention The Ward Family.