Michael John Bean, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday June 25, 2019 peacefully at his home.

He was born in Houston, Texas on May 21, 1949 to parents, Leo John Bean and Ida Jo Standifer. He grew up in Bellaire, Texas and graduated from Bellaire High School in 1968. He was a paratrooper in the National Guard for six years. He worked with his parents Jo and John Freeman for many years at Discount Wallpaper in Conroe, Texas. Once the family closed the business, Mike went in to accounting and his most enjoyable job was being a Casino dealer for charities and fundraisers. Mike and his wife Angie loved to travel and spoil their grandchildren. Anyone who knew Mike knew how much he loved his Blue Bell ice cream and chocolates. He was a very kind, loving and generous man. He was fun and knew how to make anyone feel like family. He always had a smile on his face that would brighten anyone's day. He will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Angie Bean; children, Kris Bean and Alicia Solesby, Eric Thompson and his wife Dana; grandchildren, Lily Thompson, Kyler and Keri Bean; sister, Tess Schendel and her husband Pat; brother, Bob Freeman and his wife Sharon; brother, Gary Freeman and his wife Rhonda; brother, Patrick Freeman and his wife Lisa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mom Ida Jo Standifer Freeman and stepfather John Freeman who had a very large impact in his life; and his dad Leo John Bean and stepmother Carolyn Bean.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas beginning at 10:00am. A reception will follow at Seven Coves Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to Prostate Cancer Foundation. www.pcf.org