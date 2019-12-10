It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Nelson Becker announces his unexpected death on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Conroe, Texas.

Michael was born on September 16, 1975, in Lubbock, Texas. He was raised in Conroe, Texas, and was a member of the first graduating class of The John Cooper School in The Woodlands. After graduation, Michael attended college at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. But his true love was always Texas, and he returned to begin his career in the hospitality industry.

Michael had a passion for the hotel industry where he was employed by many prestigious international companies representing Marriott, Hilton, John Q. Hammons, and many others. He excelled in his field and before his death was a Senior Regional Revenue Manager after obtaining his CRME certification. He dedicated his entire career to ensure that his hotels were the "best of the best".

Michael was a true Renaissance Man. He loved the arts, music, theatre, nature, and literature, but his true love was the beach: the salt air, sand, waves, birds, and the beautiful sunsets! He was a devout Christian and Episcopalian, and a member of Christ Cathedral Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, where he served on several committees. He was a sixth generation Texan and a descendant of a Texas Ranger. He loved movies and was a devoted Houston Astros and Texans fan who could "raise the roof" with his cheers!

But most of all, Michael loved his family and his friends. If he was your friend, he was the best friend you will ever have. He was full of life and fun, and his smile could light up a room. He was the person who loved and supported you in all endeavors and was a role model to so many people. He had many, many friends, and he loved them all! He was taken from us far too soon, and we will grieve forever.

Michael is survived by his parents, Karen and Lee Howard of Conroe, Texas, and Dr. Michael and Jan Becker of Montgomery, Texas. Also surviving are his sister Meredith Upshaw and husband, Brandon, and his two nieces, Addison and Madeline Upshaw: sister Devon Becker of California, step brothers Daniel Lucus, Randy Howard, Jody Howard and wife Amanda. His aunt Virginia Becker of Swannanoa, NC, uncle Robert Forbes Becker of Mexico, aunt Barbara Jean Elkjer of Sioux Falls, SD, and aunt Shannon Becker of Alaska; cousins and their families Holly Elkjer, Margaret Blair, Patrick and Timothy Elkjer, Dr. Annie Weisensee, Patrick, John and Matthew Weisensee.

Additional survivors include John and Marsha Nelson of Troup, Texas, Chandler and Jill Nelson and Colton Nelson of Flint, Texas, Wylie Nelson of Mesquite, Texas, and John and Caitlin Davis of Keller, Texas; David and Marsha Root, Harold and Lisa Root, cousins Tracy Beutler and Dr. Greg Root, Britini Humphreys, Whitini Drouhard of Oklahoma. Helen Root of Montgomery, TX. Michael was proceeded in death by his cousin Clare Davis, grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Sidney F Becker and George and Christine Shoultz. Also Phillip Root of Oklahoma.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas, at 1:00 p. m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, with a reception on the Church premises afterwards. The love of Michael's life was his precious English Springer Spaniel, "Kahlua". For friends or family wishing to make a memorial donation in Michael's name, please consider "English Springer Spaniel Rescue", www.springerrescue.org/support/

Or

Christ Church Cathedral

1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002