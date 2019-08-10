Michael Lipsey Derrington, age 72, passed away on August 8, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. Michael was born on November 21, 1946 in Palestine, Texas to Felix W. (Mutt) Derrington and Mary Kate Lipsey Derrington, both preceded him in death. Michael was also preceded in death by his sister, Sara Derrington Kennedy.

Michael's life forever changed in 1977 while on a Christmas snow skiing trip when he met the love of his life, V.J. and her 9 year-old son, Brent. They were married on August 5, 1978 in Austin, Texas and then moved to Conroe, Texas. Michael had a lifelong interest in horses and rodeo. He was a permit holder with the PRCA as a steer wrestler, which he ranked at the very top of exciting accomplishments in his life.

Michael retired in 2007 from Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor after over 30 years of service. Prior to employment with the railroad he served two years in the United States Air Force. After retirement, his interests included golf and traveling throughout the US. He got his only Hole-in-One in 2013 at The Bandit Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas. He was a life time member of Panorama Golf Club and a previous member of Conroe Country Club.

Since 2010 Michael and VJ traveled several months per year playing golf and viewing the wonders of this great nation. Michael was a very social person, never met a stranger. Before he left most RV parks, he knew most everybody's first name, where they were from, where they were going and what their occupation had been.

His church home was The Ark in Conroe, but he also enjoyed attending church services each Sunday wherever our travels took us.

Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, V.J. Derrington of Panorama Village, his son, Brent B. Boswell and wife Kathie, grandsons Bryce K. Boswell and Brighton M. Boswell, all of Willis, Texas. He is also survived by a nephew, John Michael Kennedy and wife, Kelli of Gause, Texas and niece DeAnn Sears and husband Brewster, of Syracuse, NY.

Visitation with family and friends will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00p.m. at Cashner's Funeral Home, Conroe, Texas. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please join the family at Cashner's for a Reception following the service. Interment will be at a future time.

Casual dress, golf attire or jeans and boots are preferred.

Honorary pallbearers: Frank Patranella, Dennis Stanford, Ronald Woodard, Bryce Boswell and Brighton Boswell.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the in Michael's name or the .