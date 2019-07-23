Michael Edward Bolfing, 66 passed away on July 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Trisha Olivero, husband Eric Olivero and their children Lauren, Logan, & Lawson; son Brian Bolfing, wife Esmeralda Bolfing and their children, Zoe, Michael, Maya, & Phoenix; daughter Amy Wade, husband Rick Wade and their children, Riley & Gavin; step-daughter Tiffany Apple, husband Mike Wiganauski and their son Michael Jr.; step-daughter Melissa Wendt, husband Eric Bahr and their children Taelyn, R.J. & Ava; four brothers, four sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and his estranged wife of 17 years, Sheri Apple. Michael was born on December 14, 1952 in Dallas, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Fran Bolfing and brother, David Bolfing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.