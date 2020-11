Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

Michael J Ross 66. of New Waverly ,TX born May 9,1954 in Houston, TX passed away on November 7, 2020 after a short illness. There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, November 15,2020 @ Collins & Johnson Funeral Home Chapel @ 3:00pm. Minister Anthony Ross, eulogist.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store