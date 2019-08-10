Mickey Stephens, 77, a longtime resident of Conroe, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Mickey was born October 28, 1941 in Lampasas, Texas to Lute Alexander and Audry Beall Stephens. He attended Midland High School from 1956 through 1959 and joined the United States Navy (USN) his senior year. He served as an USN air traffic controller along the "barrier" from Midway to Alaska during the Vietnam War. Mickey married Kay Stephens in 1965 in Odessa, Texas, and moved to Conroe in 1976. He served as an accomplished Air Traffic Controller for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for 36 years. Mickey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, landscaping, boating, and knot tying. He was known for being extremely generous, loving, and kind, and putting others before himself.

Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Stephens, daughters, Suzanne Stephens and Callie Stephens Thomas, grandchildren, Clayton Wong, Kamryn Wong, Claire Wong, Taylor McKay Thomas, and Carsyn Lynn Thomas, brother Charles Hubert Stephens, brother-in-law Gene Kribbs and wife Jan, sister-in-law Phyllis Duke and husband Glenn, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Memorial services are planned for Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Methodist Church of Conroe.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Stephen Ministry at the First Methodist Church of Conroe.