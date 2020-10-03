Michael S. Ingram, born August 17, 1952 in Georgia, passed away on September 15, 2020 as a result of complications related to ALS, in Conroe, TX.



In 1970, Mike graduated from Morse High School in San Diego. He was a graduate of New Mexico State University with a degree in Psychology. As a veteran of the US Army from 1971 to 1974, he served in Korea during the Vietnam War era. His time in the Army afforded him the opportunity to learn to fly privately, earning various aircraft ratings that eventually landed him a prestigious flying career with Continental Airlines. Following the merger of Continental and United Airlines, he continued to fly as a Captain with United Airlines until his retirement at age 65, in 2017, completing over 29 years of service at the time of retirement.



Mike is preceded in death by his sister Valerie Saenz and his parents Willie and Hazel Ingram.



He is survived by his wife Janet Ingram, her two children Jackie Lee and Jesse Chauvin along with their 3 grandchildren Katelynn Lee, and Caleb and Elizabeth Chauvin. He is also survived by his siblings Bill (Twila) Ingram of Albany, OR, Lisa (David) Avery of Sweet Home, OR, and Thomas Ingram of San Diego as well as two nieces Celeste and Camille Jacobson-Ingram, and nephew Jason Ingram.



Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store