Micky J. Price, was born August 17, 1955 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Bill & Zana Price. He passed away on February 21, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. Born to an Army family, Micky spent his life traveling all over the U.S. and overseas. He graduated from high school in 1974 in Taiwan, China and always mentioned about graduating number 9 in his class. Later we discovered there were only 12 students. In 1975, he joined the Army and became assigned to the 5th Military Police Company, 5th Infantry Division where he received a Letter of Commendation for his work as the Commander's bodyguard and personal driver. Micky was also very skilled in Karate and competed in the 1979 Black Belt Full Contact Karate Match in Las Vegas Nevada. Also, in 1979 while living in El Paso, Texas he met Sylvia Pizaña. They got married on February 23, 1980 and he then started his career with TDCJ, to which he worked for over 22 years. At the end of 1981 the couple welcomed their first daughter, Stephanie and 4 years later they were joined by their youngest daughter, Michelle. While steadily climbing the ladder with TDCJ, Micky enrolled at Alvin Community College to pursue his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice where he was recognized several times on the Dean's List. After several promotions and moving throughout Texas, The Price family settled into Conroe. They are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was involved with the Knights of Columbus and served as their Grand Knight for a couple of years. After retiring from TDCJ, Micky spent the next several years helping others do small renovations and "hunny-do's" around their homes. He then was hired to help at their church as their Part-time maintenance supervisor until he suffered his stroke and was unable to work further. He was the handiest person and would always offer to fix anything around the house. He truly enjoyed being around his 5 grandsons and making faces at them.

Micky is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Billy Kim Price. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sylvia Price, daughter Stephanie Davis with husband Steven, and twin grandsons, Hunter & Chase and daughter Michelle Cooper with husband Michael and their sons Mox, Mash & Maken. Also left to mourn him is his brother, Rick & Ann Price and his sister Kelly and Kenny Nott, along with many family friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm with a Rosary being held from 7:30-8:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home located on FM 3083 in Conroe. A church mass to celebrate Micky's godly life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.