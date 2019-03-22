Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike N. Naccarato.

Mike Naccarato, age 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Conroe, Texas.

Mike was born March 20, 1928 in Carona, Kansas to Gaetano and Antonetta Ferraro Naccarato.

He is survived by his children, Bettiann Barnard of Montgomery, Texas and Steven Naccarato and wife Suzanne of Wimberley, Texas, five grandchildren-Adam Barnard, Emily Barfield and husband, Steve, Mike Naccarato, Sam Naccarato and wife Karli and Thom Naccarato. Other survivors include his companion Mary Jo Hampton, sister in-laws Angie Naccarato and Mary Gleason and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Smith Naccarato, his parents, Tom and Anna and siblings-Frank (Nora), Mary (Glen) Haskell, Edith (Joe) Embesi, Sibio (Shirley) and Vic and well has his in-laws, Roy and Ellen Smith, Marvin and LaVona McColm, niece Ellen Baker, Sam and Peggy Van Gorden and great niece Lisa Kisro, Buddy and Bette Smith, and brother-in-law Tom Gleason.

He attended Fort Scott Jr. College in Fort Scott, Kansas where he received his degree in engineering and where he excelled in Basketball and Football.

Mike served in the United States Army Survey Control 13th Field Artillery Battalion of the 24th Division Korea Duty.

His love for his work included 35 years of experience in the surface coal mining industry. He worked for Pittsburg & Midway Coal Mining Company from 1947-1970. He also worked for Consolidated Coal Company, Peabody Coal Company and Morrison-Knudsen residing in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Texas.

He was an amazing gardener and enjoyed sharing his fruits and vegetables with family and friends. Other talents included excelling in basketball and football throughout his school years, being a great dance partner to his wife and others and in recent years enjoying his trips to Coushatta playing blackjack and socializing. He leaves the legacy of love, hard work and love for his family. Anyone who knew him enjoyed his humor, friendly smile and generous heart and he will be missed by all.

Mike's funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 10:00am at Cheney Witt Funeral Home 201 S. Main Street Fort Scott, Kansas. Internment with Military Full Honors will follow at 11:00am where he will be joined with his wife, Betty at Fort Scott National Cemetery 900 East National Avenue Fort Scott, Kansas. Family and friends are invited back to the Carriage House 301 Main Street following the cemetery service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by check or on-line in his name to: (check) Honor Flight, Inc. 175 South Tuttle Road Springfield, Ohio 45505 or (on-line) email: https://www.honorflight.org/donate