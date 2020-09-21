1/
Milagros Rosario "Millie" Ragsdale
1931 - 2020
Milagros "Millie" Rosario Ragsdale, 89, was born on July 20, 1931 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 18, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Millie moved to New York City with her family at the age of 16. She graduated from the University of the State of New York as a Registered Professional Nurse. She joined the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant in Georgia where she met and married her husband Don. Millie was a phenomenal nurse that all the doctors respected. She loved reading, puzzles, word puzzles and her daily devotional. She loved her Fox News! She will be missed but we will see her again!

Millie is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald G. Ragsdale. Parents, Pastor and Rosario Borrero; brothers, Nino Borrero, Robert Rodriguez; sister, Noelia Fradera.

She is survived by daughters, Denise Stewart and husband Michael, and Donna Brannon; brother, Robert Borrero and wife Carmen; sister, Laura Febus; grandchildren, Layne Brannon, Jared Stewart and wife Rachel, Cody Stewart, Michelle Bischof and husband Paul; great-grandchildren, Levi Risner and Ellie Bischof; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Millie will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. The graveside service will be immediately following in the Mausoleum in Garden Park Cemetery.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
