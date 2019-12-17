On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer, Mildred Taggart, 78 of Houston, passed away with her son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Lorynda by her side.

Mildred was born June 28, 1941 in Easterly, Texas to Floyd and Lillie May Mullins. Millie began working at the age of 13 and worked for 65 years having just retired August 30, 2019. She loved going to the casino, gardening, and most of all cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William J. Taggart, sisters Maxine Mullins Ross and Myra Wisnewski, and brother Maurice Mullins. Mildred is survived by her children Brian Travis and his wife Lorynda, and Gregg Travis, sisters Marie Pohto and Marilynn Cockrell and her husband Jimmy, brothers Marshall Mullins and his wife Pamela, and Marvin Mullins and his wife Gina, granddaughter Jessyca Palacios and her husband Rick, great grandchildren Emily Wilburn, Ricky Palacios, and Cody Palacios, and best friend and fellow gambling buddy, Tammie Barta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks go to her niece, Monica Durden, for all her help and loving care over the past few months.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21 st at Cashner Funeral Home.