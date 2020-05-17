Mildred O. Meadows (M.O.M.), age 99, passed away May 16, 2020 at her home in Strake Place - Conroe, TX. She is lovingly remembered as a spirited, energetic woman who treasured every aspect of life and always had a smile to greet you. Devoted to her family and her faith, she was and will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew her. Mildred was born on March 24th, 1921 on the family farm in Lavada, Franklin Cty.TX. She grew up in the Talco and Mt. Vernon area and graduated from Talco High School in 1938. She met and soon fell in love with W.B. (Bill) Meadows from Gilmer while attending Draughn's Business College in Dallas. - They married on January 5th 1941. After Bill's service in WWII they lived in Mt Pleasant several years before moving to Conroe in 1957. Then in 1962 they moved to Bryan to open a new Moore Supply Company branch where Mildred joyfully served as Bill's secretary for over 20 years. They retired from the company "together" in 1983. While in Bryan, Mildred and Bill spent many happy years actively involved with their church, the Lions Club, the Shrine Club and other local community groups with their many close friends. They traveled extensively throughout their marriage as well as in retirement until Bill's death in 1991 (one month after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.) Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Muriel and Lester Cunningham, brother Loyd and husband Bill. She is survived by her son Robert and wife Shirley of Conroe, brother Roy Cunningham and wife Barbara of Mt. Vernon, grandson Robert Jr. and wife Carolyn of Spring, granddaughter Chari Elam and husband James of Conroe; six great grandchildren: Darrell Meadows, Shane Scogins, Eryn Robinson (Matt), Chanee' Shearn (Cody), Alyssa Nicotra and Michael Meadows; six great-great grandchildren, Alli, Dayton and Bailey Scogins, Nike Shearn, Dante and Elena Nicotra, and many other cherished nieces, nephews and family members. The family would like to thank the employees of Strake Place and the Nurses with Heart to Heart Hospice for their dedicated and genuine loving care. We would also like to thank Dr. Randall Martin for his many years of medical care. At 1:00 pm Wednesday May 20th, 2020 one hour of visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road in Conroe prior to a Family graveside service at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriner's Burn Institute, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX 77555. You are invited to leave a written tribute to the family at www.cashnerconroe.com
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 17 to May 30, 2020.